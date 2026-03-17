Barcelona vs. Newcastle How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 15:22

Barcelona lock horns with Newcastle United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this week.

The Catalan giants rescued a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park in last week’s first leg, with Lamine Yamal’s 96th-minute penalty cancelling out Harvey Barnes’s opener.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Barcelona vs. Newcastle kickoff?

Barcelona vs. Newcastle will kick off at 17:45 UK time on Wednesday night.

This contest will take place a few hours before Liverpool vs. Galatasaray, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta BC.

Where is Barcelona vs. Newcastle being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Barcelona’s home stadium Camp Nou, which currently holds a capacity of 62,652 spectators due to ongoing construction, but that will eventually increase to approximately 105,000.

Barca have won their previous two home European encounters with Newcastle by an aggregate score of 4-2.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

Barcelona vs. Newcastle will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 2 is available on channel 409 for BT/EE TV customers, 411 for Sky subscribers and 522 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Fans with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch this game on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go, while this match will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Barcelona vs. Newcastle will be available on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Newcastle?

Five-time European winners Barcelona last had their hands on the Champions League trophy in 2015 and will back themselves to progress deep into this season’s competition if they can overcome Newcastle.

Historically, the Catalan giants have excelled after a first-leg away draw in UEFA competition, progressing in 23 of their 29 such ties. This includes an impressive 11 wins from 14 occasions when the opening leg finished 1-1, mirroring last week’s result.

As for Newcastle, Wednesday’s contest arguably represents the biggest game in the club’s recent history, as they endeavour to pull off an upset and reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the very first time.

The Magpies have only lost two of their 11 UCL fixtures this term (W6 D3), though one of those was a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the League Phase, with England international Marcus Rashford scoring both goals for the La Liga side.