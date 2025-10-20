Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Olympiacos, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Barcelona will be targeting their second win of the Champions League league phase when they play host to Olympiacos on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana will enter the contest as the clear favourites, especially as they have won all of their previous seven home games against Greek teams in UEFA competition.

As for Olympiacos, they usually struggle when they head to Spain, having lost 14 of their previous 16 European away games against Spanish opposition (D2).

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Barcelona wins: 1

Draws: 1

Olympiacos wins: 0

Barcelona have only played two competitive games against Olympiacos, with both of those matches taking place in the 2017-18 Champions League group stage.

The Blaugrana, who were under the watch of Ernesto Valverde, claimed a 3-1 victory in their only previous home encounter against Olympiacos in October 2017.

A Dimitrios Nikolau gifted Barcelona an 18th-minute lead, although Valverde's charges were dealt a setback when Gerard Pique was given his marching orders in the 42nd minute after picking up two yellow cards.

However, Olympiacos failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage, as Messi helped take the game away from the Greek side in the second period at Camp Nou.

The Barcelona legend scored direct from a free-kick to make it 2-0, before he provided the assist for Digne to drive home a third in the 64th minute.

Nikolau scored a consolation in stoppage time in an attempt to make amends for his own goal, but it did little to dampen Barcelona's mood in a victorious outing.

However, their mood was not as positive around two weeks later when they were held to a goalless draw at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, although they still went on to win the group by a three-point margin.

Previous meetings

Oct 31, 2017: Olympiacos 0-0 Barcelona (Champions League)

Oct 18, 2017: Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Last 10 Champions League meetings

Read more on Barcelona vs Olympiacos



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info