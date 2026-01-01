Preview: AVS vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 01 Jan 2026 22:57 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 23:20

AVS and Moreirense get underway in the new year when they go head to head at the Estadio do CD das Aves in round 17 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

While the home side are rooted to the bottom of the table and will be looking to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season, Moreirense will be aiming to arrest their recent slump in form as they chase European qualification.

Match preview

AVS beat the drop by the skin of their teeth last season, but they are firm favourites to go down this term as they sit rock-bottom in the Primeira Liga standings with just four points.

Joao Henriques’s men finished 16th in the league standings last season before claiming a 5-2 aggregate victory over Vizela in the relegation playoff to preserve their top-flight status.

However, 16 games into the 2025-26 campaign, the Vila das Aves outfit are still searching for their first league victory, losing 12 and picking up four draws to collect four points, 10 points behind 15th-placed Casa Pia in safety.

Owing to AVS’ struggles has been their defensive vulnerability, as Henriques’s side have conceded 41 goals already, two more than any other side in the division, while netting 11 at the attacking end of the pitch.

While AVS will hope the new year can usher in a change in fortunes, next up is the challenge of an opposing side whom they failed to get the better of in their three encounters in 2025, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding seven goals and scoring once.

As for Moreirense, they ran out steam at the tail end of the year, dropping six points adrift of of the European qualifying places after failing to taste victory in any of their most recent five Primeira Liga matches.

Vasco Costa’s men failed to arrest their slump in form last time out, when they were held to a goalless draw by Estrela Amadora following their wasteful display in front of goal at the Estadio Jose Gomes on December 20.

Moreirense have managed just one win from their last nine matches across all competitions since the start of October, while claiming three draws and losing five, including a 1-0 defeat against third-tier AD Fafe in the Taca de Portugal third round on October 19.

While Os verdes e brancos have dropped into eighth place in the Primeira Liga standings with 21 points from their 15 matches, they could leapfrog Vitoria de Guimaraes and Famalicao into sixth place with all three points this weekend.

However, Moreirense will need to be at their best at the Estadio do CD das Aves, given their current form on the road, where they have failed to win seven of their last eight matches, losing five and picking up two draws since late August.

AVS Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

L

D

L

AVS form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

D

L

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

D

L

D

Team News

AVS remain without the services of Spanish defender Guillem Molina, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines, having suffered a severe leg injury in August.

Molina is joined on the club’s injury table by 23-year-old Diego Duarte, who has missed the last two matches, while Uruguay midfielder Tiago Galleto has been ruled out since coming off injured against Guimaraes on December 17.

As for Moreirense, Joel Jorquera Romero has been out of action since coming off injured against Braga on November 9 and the Spanish forward will sit out this weekend’s matchup.

Brazilian striker Maranhao has missed each of the last five games since picking up a muscle injury in November and the 23-year-old is also out of contention for the visitors.

Portuguese midfielder Vasco Sousa missed the game against Estrela last time out through a leg injury and the 22-year-old midfielder is a major doubt for Os verdes e brancos.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Simao; Ponck, Santos, Devenish; Spencer, Lima, Assuncao, Rivas; Akinsola, Tomane, Perea

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Rodrigues, Maracas, Batista, Kiko; Martins, Stjepanovic, Alanzinho; Travassos, Schettine, Costa

We say: AVS 0-2 Moreirense

Moreirense have struggled for results in recent weeks, but they will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts AVS side, who are yet to win a league game this season.

While we expect AVS to put up a fight as they look to turn their fortunes around in the new year, we predict Os verdes e brancos will extend their dominance in this fixture by claiming all three points.

