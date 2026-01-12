Tottenham to battle Aston Villa in Conor Gallagher race amid 'concern' over midfield options

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 15:30

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly explored a move for Aston Villa-linked midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 25-year-old is currently in his second season at Atletico Madrid after joining the Spanish club from Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

Gallagher spent a significant part of his first Atleti campaign playing in an unfamiliar position on the left flank.

The former Chelsea man has played in his preferred central midfield position this term, but he has largely been restricted to subsitute appearances in Diego Simeone's side.

In fact, Gallagher has started just four of his 19 La Liga appearances this season, with his lack of starts denting his hopes of making England's World Cup squad.

Spurs battling Villa in Gallagher race

Aston Villa are believed to be eyeing a potential move to bring Gallagher back to the Premier League before the end of the winter transfer window.

The Villans are keen on an initial loan move, while Atletico are reluctant to sanction a temporary departure unless the deal includes an obligation to buy.

However, Unai Emery's side are facing competition in the race to sign Gallagher, with TEAMtalk reporting that Spurs are 'exploring' Gallagher's current situation.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of the midfielder and are currently weighing up a possible move despite having concerns over his wages.

Spurs are wary that Gallagher's salary at Atletico would put him towards the top of the club's wage structure.

Why are Tottenham keen on Gallagher?

The report claims that Tottenham's interest in Gallagher comes at a time when they have 'concern' over their current midfield options.

Yves Bissouma does not appear to have a future at the club, while Pape Matar Sarr has struggled to establish himself in Thomas Frank's starting lineup.

Uruguay international is set to miss around three months after sustaining a hamstring injury that requires surgery in last week's defeat to Bournemouth.

Frank's other three central midfield options are made up of Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha and the young duo of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.