Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 12:27 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 12:29

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will lock horns in Spain's top flight on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Atletico are third, nine points off the top of the division.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

Real Madrid will welcome Atletico to their home stadium, Bernabeu.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 1-1 draw, and Atletico are unbeaten on their last three trips to Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's last home league success over the Red and Whites was a 2-0 victory in December 2021.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1.

You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and any goals which are scored in the league fixture.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: What's the story?

Matches between these two sides are always special, and this will be no different.

Both will enter the contest off the back of booking their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Atletico are also chasing success in the Copa del Rey, with Real Sociedad their opponents in the final of the competition.

Atletico are not involved in a La Liga title race this season, sitting 13 points off leaders Barcelona, but Real Madrid are very much in the argument.

As it stands, the gap from first to second is four points, but Barcelona will have the chance to move seven points clear at the summit when they host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

This is a bigger match for Real Madrid than it is for Atletico, as Diego Simeone's side are not going to win the title this season and they are comfortable in the top four.