Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa latest signing, Sunderland's 'battle' for winger, Crystal Palace learn 'price'

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 23:22

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Alysson Edward Franco da Rocha dos Santos from Gremio on a long-term contract.

Unai Emery's side are hoping to secure Champions League football, and with the team currently third in the Premier League, and injection of youth could help the team get over the line.

The Lions have completed the signing of winger Alysson, who was said to have been closely monitored by scouts when they travelled to Brazil to assess his development.

Alysson is only 19 but is highly regarded, with the teenager having made 34 league appearances last term.

While he may not be seen as a first-team starter this season for Villa, his addition does at least hint at the club preparing for a future without some of their current forwards, including the likes of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sunderland's pursuit of Paris FC attacker Ilan Kebbal is reportedly complicated by the interest of Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The Black Cats held Manchester City to an impressive stalemate on Thursday, and it seems like the club are keen on backing Regis Le Bris in the January transfer window.

Paris FC winger Kebbal has been touted as a target for the club by Football Insider, with the team looking to reinforce their offensive ranks.

The 27-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this campaign, scoring six times and providing four assists in 16 appearances.

However, the Black Cats are reportedly set to face competition from Palace and Fulham, with the former hoping to replace injured forward Eddie Nketiah.

© Imago

Crystal Palace learn price of Sidiki Cherif

Crystal Palace have learned that Sidiki Cherif of Angers will cost them €30m (£26.15m), the latest report has claimed.

The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham on Thursday, and the club's lack of firepower up front once again cost them valuable points.

Oliver Glasner's men have reportedly been on the lookout for a successor to Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored eight times in the league this term.

French publication L’Équipe report supposed target Cherif has been subject of a failed £20m bid from Paris FC, with Angers holding out for more than £26m.

The 19-year-old has scored four times in Ligue 1 this season in just 986 minutes, and his impressive performances have made him a standout youngster in France.