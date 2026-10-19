Unai Emery accelerates Aston Villa move for 16-cap winger after 'direct talks' in Birmingham last week

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to step up their interest in Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin ahead of the January transfer window.

Unai Emery's side were impressed by the Turkey international during their Champions League meeting with the Turkish club, despite his side suffering a heavy defeat.

Villa have already held 'direct talks' with club officials as they explore the possibility of securing a deal for the 25-year-old.

Aston Villa ready to move on Oguz Aydin

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah (via Sport Witness), Villa took advantage of Fenerbahce's recent midweek trip to Birmingham to discuss Aydin's availability with club officials.

The winger caught Villa's attention during Wednesday's 6-0 victory, playing the full 90 minutes and creating opportunities despite the disappointing result for his side.

Aydin recorded three key passes, created one big chance and registered an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.68, while completing 91% of his passes.

Villa subsequently asked the Super Lig giants for further information about the player and the conditions required to sign him in January.

The Premier League side are now planning to make an approach during the winter transfer window, although it remains unclear whether the Turkish club would be willing to sell.

It also currently remains to be seen what sort of fee Fenerbahce would want for him if they were willing to let him go.

Who is Aston Villa target Oguz Aydin?

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Aydin is a 25-year-old winger who has earned 16 caps for Turkey and offers considerable versatility across the attacking line.

Comfortable using both feet, he can operate on either flank. From the left, he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot, while his vision and crossing ability allow him to create chances from the right.

He can also feature as a second striker, using his composure and finishing ability to contribute closer to goal.

Aydin has registered five goal contributions in eight league appearances this season, suggesting he can make an impact when given opportunities.

For Villa, his versatility could provide Emery with another attacking option without necessarily requiring a major financial outlay.

And while Emery should not read too much into one impressive performance, his display against his side appears to have strengthened their interest.

If Fenerbahce are open to negotiations, Aydin could represent an intriguing January addition for Villa, who desperately need more depth in attack.