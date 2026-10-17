Liverpool transfer news: Reds plotting to 'raid' Aston Villa for Alexis Mac Allister replacement

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi.

The Switzerland international joined Villa from Freiburg in a £59.5m deal in the summer transfer window.

Manzambi, who scored three goals at the 2026 World Cup, has impressed with a return of two goals and two assists from his first five Villa appearances.

The 21-year-old scored his first Champions League goal for the club in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Fenerbahce, a game in which he also won a penalty for Ross Barkley to convert.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Liverpool eyeing Manzambi swoop

According to The Sun, Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Manzambi's performances despite the fact he only joined Villa in the summer.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has been left impressed by what he has seen from Manzambi, with the Reds expected to keep tabs on his displays for the rest of the campaign.

The report claims Liverpool could then look to 'raid' Aston Villa for Manzambi next summer, although it is unclear whether Villa would entertain a sale and how much they would demand for the Swiss star.

Unai Emery's side would be in a strong negotiating position, with Manzambi under contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2031.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Could Manzambi replace Mac Allister?

Liverpool are said to view Villa's record signing as a potential replacement for Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

The 27-year-old remains a regular fixture in the Liverpool side, having contributed two goals and an assist in nine competitive appearances this term.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future after entering the final two years of his Liverpool contract.

That raises the prospect of Mac Allister leaving next summer, although he could earn a new Liverpool deal if he builds upon the form he has shown in the early stages of the campaign.