Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Viking FK: Johan Manzambi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ian Maatsen latest

Aston Villa are hoping to continue their perfect start to the Champions League's league-phase on Wednesday, when they welcome Viking FK to Villa Park.

Unai Emery's Lions took all three points in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, following on from a 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahce three days prior.

However, the Villans lost a pair of vital players to injury against the Magpies, and it remains to be seen how the squad shapes up in midweek as a result.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Viking.

© Imago / APL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: October 21 (vs. Viking)

Johan Manzambi scored the winner against Newcastle, but picked up an injury and had to be substituted in the second half.

Manager Emery said, "He felt something, but after the first test we did, it doesn't look to be something big," and the Swiss midfielder may be able to return to the squad on Wednesday.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is feared to have suffered a hamstring injury during Villa's win over Newcastle, and is set to miss this match as a result.

Scans will determine the severity of the issue, but the full-back is expected to be unavailable for at least a month.

Ian Maatsen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Man City)

Versatile full-back Ian Maatsen has been sidelined for the last six games with an ankle injury, and he is likely to sit out once again on Wednesday.

However, Emery has stated that the Dutchman should be back in team training sometime over the coming week, meaning that a return to action is on the horizon.

Matteo Ruggeri

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Everton)

Matteo Ruggeri is set to miss at least a month due to the hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford on October 10, leaving Emery without another left-back option for this clash.

George Hemmings

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 21 (vs. Viking FK)

Nineteen-year-old George Hemmings has missed three matches with a knee injury, but he has not been ruled out of this game.

Despite Emery stating last Friday that "George is close to joining us," he did not make the squad against Newcastle, though he could be in contention for the showdown with Viking.

Amadou Onana

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana is continuing his rehabilitation following the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the summer, and is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

Modou Keba Cisse

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Status: Not in squad / Minor doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Manchester City)

Modou Keba Cisse was close to returning to the squad for the Newcastle game, and he could be available for Saturday's Man City fixture.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Villa have no players suspended for this match.