Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'monitoring' £90m wonderkid who is Spain's version of Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart as Mikel Arteta considers potential reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has attracted attention for his versatility and technical ability, with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur also keeping tabs on his progress.

However, the LaLiga giants are determined to protect one of their brightest academy prospects, with a huge release clause making a January move difficult.

Arsenal monitoring Barcelona wonderkid Xavi Espart

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

According to reports, both Arsenal and Spurs have both watched Espart in person and compiled detailed scouting reports on the Barcelona defender.

Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also monitoring the teenager, although no formal negotiations have taken place.

Espart recently signed a professional contract running until June 2030, with Barcelona inserting a release clause worth more than €100m (£85m) to underline their determination to keep him.

Despite that fee, Barcelona could actually consider entering discussions if an offer in the region of €50m (£42m) plus bonuses arrived.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has praised Espart's confidence on the ball, while some have compared him to former Germany and Bayern Munich star Philipp Lahm.

Xavi Espart is just like Myles Lewis-Skelly

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Espart's ability to operate at full-back and in midfield makes him an intriguing prospect for Arsenal, especially as they already have Myles Lewis-Skelly essentially doing the same thing.

The Hale End graduate has demonstrated how a defender can influence games in central areas, using his composure and technical quality to help progress possession. Espart appears to offer a similar blend of versatility and confidence, despite still being at the beginning of his senior career.

His development has been particularly encouraging under Flick, with Espart reportedly starting seven of Barcelona's nine LaLiga matches this season on the left instead of Alejandro Balde.

He has yet to earn a senior Spain cap, but having progressed through the country's youth teams from U17 to U21 level, further international recognition could be a matter of time if his first-team exposure continues.

Arsenal would surely be interested in a player capable of performing in multiple positions at such a young age.

However, Barcelona's valuation and long-term commitment mean any deal would be difficult to complete in January. For now, monitoring his progress looks the sensible approach.