Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal lineups confirmed as Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi decisions revealed

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League battle at the City Ground.

Tricky Trees head coach Oliver Glasner sparked serious concern among the Forest faithful on Friday when he revealed that captain and creative talisman Morgan Gibbs-White was doubtful for the game due to injury.

Gibbs-White has not even made the matchday squad for the visit of the holders, and Glasner has made a total of two changes to his starting lineup from last weekend's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Gibbs-White has been replaced by Nicolas Dominguez, who could either join Xaver Schlager in the midfield two or operate in a more attack-minded role alongside Dan Ndoye and Liam Delap.

The hosting manager has also made a defensive alteration, bringing Jair Cunha into the three-man backline in place of Ola Aina, who drops to the bench.

Forest have been boosted by the return of Nikola Milenkovic from injury, but the centre-back is only fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal lineups: Mikel Arteta makes five changes

? ???????? ? Your Sunday starters ? ? Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has made five changes to his starting lineup from the team that dismantled Lille 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have all been restored to the starting XI, at the expense of Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Noni Madueke, Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyokeres.

Eberechi Eze holds his spot on the left-hand side after his goal in midweek, while Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice start in midfield together for just the second time in the Premier League after the 3-0 mauling at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners have also welcomed Martin Zubimendi back to the squad after an ankle injury prevented the Spaniard from making an appearance against Lille, as he takes his place in the dugout.

Elsewhere, Cristhian Mosquera is back in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time since August's win over Aston Villa, and there is also a place on the bench for Illan Meslier.

The former Leeds United goalkeeper is appearing in an Arsenal top-flight squad for the first time since his summer arrival, with Kepa Arrizabalaga absent entirely.

Arsenal will move to within three points of Manchester City in the Premier League table with victory over Nottingham Forest, who will draw level with 11th-placed Newcastle United and 12th-placed Aston Villa on eight points with a win of their own.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, Dominguez, Williams; McAtee, Ndoye; Delap

Subs: Victor, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Netz, Milenkovic, Aina

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Subs: Meslier, Mosquera, Timber, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman