Aston Villa looking to equal 128-year club record in Chelsea Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 25 Dec 2025 13:13

Aston Villa will have the chance to equal a 128-year club record when they play Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's side head into the fixture against the Blues sitting in third position in the Premier League table.

Depending on how Arsenal and Manchester City fare against Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest earlier in the day, Villa could have the opportunity to move joint-top of the standings.

However, they face a Chelsea side who are directly behind them in fourth, albeit by a seven-point margin.

While Emery and his squad will be focused on the match in hand, they are also nearing an opportunity to set a club record that could stand the test of time.

Aston Villa closing on club record

Not only have Villa won 16 of their last 18 matches in all competitions, they have prevailed from their last 10.

While they last emerged victorious in 11 consecutive games in 1914, they first set that feat back in 1897.

Furthermore, Villa have won their last seven Premier League games. The last time that they had such a run, which reach nine victories in a row, was at the back end of 1910.

Morgan Rogers is also looking to become just the third Villa player in Premier League history to score two-plus goals in three successive games after doubles versus West Ham United and Manchester United.

Emery boasts a strong record against Chelsea as Villa manager, winning three of his five such fixtures and losing just once.

That said, Chelsea are unbeaten in the three matches that they have played against teams starting above them on a given matchday, earning five points against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively.