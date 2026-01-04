How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 21:54

Aston Villa's quest for the Premier League title continues on Wednesday, when they travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Palace lost 2-0 against Newcastle United on Sunday, and the result left them in 14th place with 27 points after 20 games.

Villa emerged as 3-1 winners against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and they are third with 42 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa kick off?

This game will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 7 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa being played?

Crystal Palace will host Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 25,486.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Darts.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

The game's key events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa?

Crystal Palace have stumbled in recent weeks, with the Eagles losing four, drawing three and failing to win any of their last seven games in all competitions.

Perhaps the demands of European football have finally caught up to the Londoners, though their poor form of late should not distract from the excellent job Oliver Glasner has done at Selhurst Park.

Aston Villa come to the stadium on the back of 12 wins from their last 13 matches, with the club having triumphed in 13 of their 15 most recent Premier League outings.

Unai Emery's side may be six points behind first-placed Arsenal, but they should not be disheartened by that gap given their incredible form of late.

Villa will undoubtedly be favourites against Palace, and perhaps they will collect another three points.