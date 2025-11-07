Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will make a handful of adjustments to his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League visit of Bournemouth to Villa Park.

The Lions ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Thursday's Europa League showdown, where Youri Tielemans made his first appearance since September 13 following a calf problem.

The Belgium international came through that 15-minue cameo unscathed, but it may still be too soon for him to start again, and Emery has no need to risk him from the off thanks to his embarrassment of riches up front.

Jadon Sancho and Evann Guessand ought to make way for Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, but Donyell Malen may have done enough to hold his spot in the attacking quartet after his successful spot kick on Thursday night.

Lamare Bogarde completed the full 90 in midfield against the Israeli outfit in midweek, but Boubacar Kamara should now be recalled alongside Amadou Onana, and Emery is expected to make a double alteration in defence too.

Lucas Digne and Matty Cash are primed to return over Ian Maatsen and Victor Lindelof respectively, but Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa will be retained owing to Tyrone Mings's recent hamstring injury.

Emiliano Martinez's was culpable for Mohamed Salah's strike in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Liverpool - his seventh error leading to a Premier League goal since 2020 - but the Argentine is in no danger of dropping out here.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

