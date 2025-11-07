Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bournemouth could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has received a triple boost on the fitness front ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Aston Villa in the West Midlands.

The Cherries conceded three goals and suffered three knocks in last weekend's 3-1 loss to Manchester City, against whom Tyler Adams, Antoine Semenyo and Alex Jimenez all sustained minor blows.

However, the trio are all ready for the clash with Unai Emery's men, and Iraola has reported no fresh concerns from that encounter, so Bournemouth ought to be working with a fully-fit squad here.

The Cherries boss therefore has the best kind of selection dilemmas in all areas of the field, including up front, where Eli Junior Kroupi's stunning form before the City loss should be enough to see him keep the returning Evanilson at bay.

Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier are expected to support the teenager once more, but Iraola may choose to swap out David Brooks for Justin Kluivert, a change he made after 62 minutes at the Etihad.

Alex Scott could return to the South Coast as an England international following his call-up to November's squad, and the midfielder will continue alongside Adams in the engine room for the trip to Villa Park.

Adam Smith is a viable alternative if Jimenez is not quite 100%, but the Cherries ought to stick with an identical backline in front of established number one Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Kroupi

