Team News: Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 12:30

Winless at Villa Park in the Premier League for over 30 years, Nottingham Forest head to the West Midlands to face Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime.

Sean Dyche's men were bested 2-0 by Everton last time out, while the Villans were slain 4-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (thigh), Pau Torres (calf), Evann Guessand (AFCON), Ross Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Malen; Watkins

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ola Aina (thigh), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: Dan Ndoye (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus