Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Aston Villa
vs.
Bournemouth

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth both endeavour to atone for recent away-day defeats in Sunday's Premier League showdown in the West Midlands.

The hosts fell to a 2-0 loss to a rejuvenated Liverpool last weekend, while the Cherries were bested 3-1 by an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


ASTON VILLA vs. BOURNEMOUTH

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Kroupi

Written by
Ben Knapton
