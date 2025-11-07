Aston Villa and Bournemouth both endeavour to atone for recent away-day defeats in Sunday's Premier League showdown in the West Midlands.
The hosts fell to a 2-0 loss to a rejuvenated Liverpool last weekend, while the Cherries were bested 3-1 by an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. BOURNEMOUTH
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Kroupi
