Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth both endeavour to atone for recent away-day defeats in Sunday's Premier League showdown in the West Midlands.

The hosts fell to a 2-0 loss to a rejuvenated Liverpool last weekend, while the Cherries were bested 3-1 by an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Kroupi

