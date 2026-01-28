Aston Villa injury news: Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara recovery timeframes revealed

By Darren Plant | 28 Jan 2026 15:31

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has revealed the expected injury recovery periods of three of his midfielders.

Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans have all sustained significant injuries since the start of 2026.

Kamara and McGinn suffered knee injuries against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton respectively, while Tielemans picked up an ankle issue versus Newcastle United last weekend.

As a result, it is no secret that none of the trio are in contention to feature in Thursday's Europa League fixture against Red Bull Salzburg.

However, Emery was naturally quizzed on the topic when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Emery provides Aston Villa injury update

The Spaniard suggested rough estimates for McGinn and Tielemans, as well as ruling Kamara out for the rest of the season.

He told reporters: "Tielemans is eight to 10 weeks out. Kamara is not going to play this season. McGinn is six to eight weeks out.

"After those updates of those players we need to manage the centre midfield in the matches we are going to play."

Given when the March international break will take place, McGinn and Tielemans are unlikely to return until the start of April at the very earliest.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

What are Aston Villa's midfield options?

As it stands, Amadou Onana, Lamare Bogarde and Ross Barkley are Villa's senior midfield options when everyone is fit.

However, Onana has found himself in and out of the squad due to injury, while Barkley has not featured since the end of November.

Eighteen-year-old George Hemmings is in line to be used on a regular basis having featured in the last nine Premier League squads and making two substitute outings during that time.

Juventus' Douglas Luiz is also cutting his short his loan stint at Nottingham Forest to move across the Midlands and rejoin his former club on a temporary basis.