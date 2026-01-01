Preview: Monaco vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 01 Jan 2026 21:55

The French Ligue 1 returns this weekend following the winter break, with AS Monaco hosting Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade Louis-II on Saturday, January 3, 2026, as the ninth-placed side welcomes fifth.

Les Rouges et Blancs are looking to regain momentum after a difficult run of results in December, while Les Gones aim to consolidate their position in the European qualification spots this season.

Match preview

AS Monaco return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday aiming to arrest an inconsistent first half of the 2025–26 season as they host Lyon at the Stade Louis-II, currently sitting ninth in the table with 23 points from 16 matches and entering the new year seeking stability and a stronger run of form in domestic competition.

The Monegasques’ campaign so far has produced seven wins, two draws, and seven defeats, with 26 goals scored and 27 conceded, and while their attacking output remains competitive, defensive lapses have contributed to dropped points—particularly against higher-ranked opponents—while balancing Ligue 1 commitments with UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France fixtures has also stretched the squad.

Offensively, Sebastien Pocognoli rely heavily on Folarin Balogun, their top scorer across all competitions with seven goals, and Ansu Fati, the club’s leading Ligue 1 scorer with six, whose ability to convert chances has kept Monaco within reach of European qualification despite recent inconsistencies.

Recent results reflect the team’s uneven form, as they closed December with a 2–1 Coupe de France victory over Auxerre, ending a run in which they suffered four defeats in five league matches, including narrow 1–0 reversals to Marseille and Brest as well as heavy 4–1 defeats away to Rennes and at home to RC Lens, with their only league win in that sequence coming against Paris Saint-Germain, a 1–0 triumph at the Stade Louis-II, complemented by a 1–0 Champions League victory over Galatasaray.

At home, Monaco can draw confidence from a strong record against Lyon, having won 38 of 66 Ligue 1 meetings at the Stade Louis-II, with 17 losses and 11 draws, and their most recent home victory over the visitors came in May 2025, a 2–0 success that remains a reference point heading into this encounter.

With the second half of the season approaching, Monaco will look to reset momentum, tighten defensively, and assert their authority on home soil against a key rival.

Lyon arrive in Monaco in solid form, sitting fifth in Ligue 1 with 27 points from 16 matches, having built a strong case for European qualification underpinned by defensive discipline and improved attacking efficiency.

Les Gones have recorded eight wins, three draws, and five defeats this season, conceding just 16 goals in the league, with their defensive solidity enabling them to control games effectively while maintaining an attacking threat through a versatile frontline.

Momentum heading into January has been positive for Lyon, who closed December with a 3–0 Coupe de France win over Saint-Cyr Collonges following a 1–0 Ligue 1 victory against Le Havre, with earlier wins over Nantes further strengthening their position, and the only minor setback in their last six matches being a narrow 1–0 defeat at Lorient.

Attacking responsibility has largely fallen to captain Corentin Tolisso, Lyon’s top scorer with seven goals, supported by Pavel Sulc (six) and Afonso Moreira (four), while away from home the team has shown increasing resilience, keeping five clean sheets in their last seven matches and managing pressure in hostile environments—an attribute that will be tested at the Stade Louis-II.

While Lyon are mindful of Monaco’s historical home advantage, recent meetings have been closely contested, with both sides sharing wins and tight scorelines in their last few encounters, and as the second half of the season begins, Lyon will view this match as an opportunity to consolidate their European ambitions.

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

LLLWLL

Monaco form (all competitions):

DWLWLW

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

DLDWLW

Lyon form (all competitions):

WWLWWW

Team News

Monaco resumed training on Monday, with most players available aside from those currently at the Africa Cup of Nations — Lamine Camara and Krepin Diatta, Takumi Minamino, missing due to a cruciate ligament rupture suffered in the Coupe de France against Auxerre and Eric Dier, excused for personal reasons, were absent.

Goalkeeper Philipp Kohn has returned after missing the Auxerre match with a calf injury, while Paul Pogba continues his recovery from a similar problem.

The red and whites will be without captain Denis Zakaria due to suspension, while Fati is also regaining fitness following a muscular injury sustained in early December.

For Lyon, Paulo Fonseca is dealing with some fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Monaco this weekend, with new signing Endrick is ineligible despite training after his loan move from Real Madrid due to registration issues.

Belgian forward Malick Fofana remains sidelined with a serious ankle sprain, while Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah and midfielder Orel Mangala are progressing in their recoveries from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Former Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles is back in the squad following his sending off for two bookable offenses against Lorient in December.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Kehrer, Vanderson, Henrique, Salisu; Camara, Akliouche, Coulibaly; Golovin, Balogun, Biereth

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Vinicius; Merah, Morton, Tolisso; Moreira, Sulc, Satriano

We say: Monaco 1-1 Lyon

This is a fixture Monaco will be hoping to use to bounce back from recent struggles, with Pocognoli having had time to restore confidence among his players and the backing of their home supporters, although the team will be without several key players for the tie.

Meanwhile, Lyon, who have failed to win their last two meetings against Monaco, may once again face a tough challenge, but they could still manage to leave the Principality with at least a point.

