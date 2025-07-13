Arsenal reportedly make progress in contract talks with one of their key attacking talents and are growing confident of sealing a deal in the not-too-distant future.

Arsenal have reportedly made progress in contract talks with teenage phenom Ethan Nwaneri and are growing optimistic of striking an agreement.

Since touching down in North London earlier this year, new sporting director Andrea Berta has already got renewals for key centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and academy sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly over the line.

Lewis-Skelly's new long-term agreement was confirmed last month, as the Hale End product committed the next five years of his career to his boyhood club after entering the final year of his previous agreement.

However, Nwaneri's deal is also due to run out in the summer of 2026, and despite Arsenal's efforts, there has not yet been a major breakthrough in talks with his entourage.

As things stand, the versatile attacker can hold talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement from January onwards, and Chelsea - who are about to lose Noni Madueke to Arsenal - have supposedly taken an interest in signing him during the current window.

Arsenal 'present vision and pathway' to Nwaneri in contract talks

The Gunners are fighting tooth and nail to keep hold of their academy talent, though, and Fabrizio Romano claims that talks between Arsenal and Nwaneri's camp are moving in the right direction.

Romano adds that the Gunners informed the teenager's entourage of their vision for his role in the first team in the coming years, as well as how many minutes he could expect in the next few seasons.

An agreement has not yet been reached, but there is supposedly increasing confidence from Arsenal's side that a deal will be struck soon, even though competition for places in Nwaneri's positions is rife.

The 18-year-old largely acted as Bukayo Saka's backup last season and could be bumped further down the pecking order by Madueke, although the latter is expected to feature off the left-hand side predominantly.

Instead, Arsenal supposedly believe that Nwaneri's long-term future lies in a more central position, meaning he could rotate more with Martin Odegaard and potentially fellow wonderkid Max Dowman in the 2025-26 season.

Nwaneri contributed nine goals and two assists in 39 senior matches for Arsenal last season, and the 2007-born phenom remains the youngest-ever player to play in the Premier League, a record he set at 15 years and 181 days in 2022.

The 18-year-old recently became an Under-21 Euros winner with England too, featuring in all six games for Lee Carsley's side in Slovakia.

Three down, four to go after Nwaneri agreement?

If and when Nwaneri's renewal goes through, Berta may not even be halfway there when it comes to contract renewals, as the Gunners have another four situations to sort out in the coming weeks and months.

Like Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard can walk away for nothing in 2026 and was alleged to have agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce, although such claims are now thought to be wide of the mark.

Meanwhile, Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli's terms run out at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, although the latter's deal also includes a 12-month extension option, which Arsenal would be expected to trigger.