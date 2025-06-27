Chelsea's Noni Madueke would bring "immediate negative vibes" to Arsenal, who should steer clear of signing the £50m-rated attacker this summer, Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke would bring "immediate negative vibes" to Arsenal, and the Gunners should steer clear of signing the England international this summer, Charles Watts believes.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Mikel Arteta's side had taken a firm interest in a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge for around £50m in the current window.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca has publicly stated his desire to keep hold of Madueke, but the 23-year-old has not set the world alight in West London since making the move from PSV Eindhoven in early 2023.

Madueke has contributed 20 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances for the Conference League champions, and Watts feels that the winger is not reliable enough to take Arsenal to the next level.

“He’s a talent on his day, can cause problems, but he certainly wouldn't be near the top of my list," Watts told Sports Mole. "You've got that Chelsea connection, which doesn't help. We’re going to see it very, very soon with Kepa, but that is a very good piece of business.

'Madueke is good on one day, bad on another day'

“I'm just not sure in terms of Madueke. On his day, he's good, on another, he's bad. He’s just a bit too inconsistent for me, not the player that I would be looking at, I have to say.”

A solid but unspectacular 2024-25 season saw Madueke manage 11 goals and five assists in 44 matches in all tournaments, and he played the full 90 in the 4-1 Conference League final win over Real Betis on the left-hand side.

Arsenal are known to be pursuing improvements in that area of the field, and Madueke's versatility is a huge box ticked for Arteta, whose admiration of adaptable players is no secret.

The 23-year-old's goalscoring and assisting statistics may not be that different to Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli, but he trumps the Arsenal pair in one specific skill set - carrying the ball.

As per FBref, Madueke ranks in the top 1% of wingers in the big five European leagues for progressive carries over the past year - averaging 6.82 per game - as well as being in the 99th percentile for carries into the penalty area with 4.12 per game.

While Watts has acknowledged that Arsenal are crying out for that sort of player, he has also stressed that the Chelsea connection would bring 'immediate negative vibes' given how many players have made the switch from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in recent times.

'Immediate negative vibes to Madueke Arsenal move'

“Nico Williams was such an attractive proposition, someone who could really get the ball, run and drive," he added. "That is something that's lacking in Arsenal's squad, that ball carrying type player. I think it's why Morgan Rogers would be such an attractive proposition if he does become available.

“Madueke, when he's good, he's very, very good. And he's really difficult to defend against. He can drive into the box, can beat his man, win penalties, he can get into good areas and put the ball across. I'm not doubting that at all. But it's just not one that would really, really, really excite me.

“I think there'd immediately be negative vibes to it because it's another player who's come from Chelsea, another big amount of money that Arsenal have given to Chelsea. We’ve seen it with Kai Havertz, even though he's done really well since he's come to Arsenal, he still can't shake that in a lot of people's eyes. Madueke would be exactly the same.”

Arsenal are at risk of losing Trossard on a free transfer next summer, but the Belgian is expected to be handed a new deal, and the Gunners are said to be open to parting ways with Martinelli amid links with Bayern Munich.

Martinelli's contract runs for another two years with the option of a third, though, and Watts believes that the Brazilian is worth more than a Manchester United-bound attacker.

