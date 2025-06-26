Arsenal should not be entertaining bids of less than £70m for Gabriel Martinelli amid claims that Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Brazilian, Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

The Brazil international is thought to have been identified by the German champions as an ideal alternative to Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who is understood to have snubbed both Arsenal and Bayern to sign for Barcelona this summer.

The Gunners are pursuing a new left-winger in the current market after two seasons of solid but unspectacular displays from Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and it has been claimed that they are open to parting ways with the former.

However, Watts would not see the sense in shipping Martinelli out, unless Bayern submit a "huge offer" that was simply impossible to turn down from a financial point of view.

“I don't see why you'd be selling Gabriel Martinelli, even if another left winger comes in," Watts said. "Where Arsenal have fallen short is their squad depth, especially in attack. Martinelli can play on the left, on the right, as a striker if needs be. I just wouldn't be selling. I wouldn't be selling Trossard either. I'd be keeping both of them, bringing in another attacker and just giving Mikel as many options as he can to rotate.

“Those are two players he really, really trusts. When he doesn't trust a player, he will not use them. But we know he trusts those two. If you can bring another player in, then he'll have no problems rotating, giving someone a rest. You want as many options as you possibly can to be able to change games and give players breathers.

Arsenal should only sell Martinelli for "silly" money

“Unless a huge offer came in, I just don't see why you would sell Martinelli. I think he's really underrated as well. He gets unfair flak an awful lot of the time. He hasn't been able to repeat what he did in obviously 22-23, but he's a huge amount of change on the left-hand side.

“And when you look at his numbers, how they stack up to some of the players that Arsenal are being linked with, they’re good! He’s not had a dreadful couple of years by any means. He’s still a very good player with lots to offer. Unless you're getting a silly offer come in, I would not be selling Gabriel Martinelli at all.”

A bargain signing from Brazilian minnows Ituano in 2019, Martinelli has produced 51 goals and 29 assists in 225 matches for the Gunners, who paid just £6m to secure his services during the Unai Emery era.

After a couple of seasons in Emile Smith Rowe's shadow, Martinelli came into his own in the 2022-23 Premier League season with 15 goals in the top flight alone, although he has now only managed 14 in total across the last two top-flight campaigns.

Martinelli has often come under fire for a lack of ruthlessness in the final third, but his defensive work-rate and attitude has never been called into question, and Arsenal are under no immediate pressure to sell him in the current window.

The 24-year-old's contract runs for another two years, and Arsenal also possess an option to extend his terms by a further 12 months until 2028; furthermore, there is nothing to suggest that Martinelli is unhappy at the Emirates.

Watts: '£50m is not enough for Gabriel Martinelli'

Bayern's interest in the attacker comes at a time where Manchester United are apparently getting closer to signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, and if the Cameroonian attacker is commanding a £60m fee, Watts feels that Martinelli's price tag should be even higher.

“What’s a silly offer in football nowadays? Maybe £70m, I'd entertain it," he added. "I've seen £50m mentioned, and that's just not enough for me. If Bryan Mbeumo, and I know he scored a lot of goals last season, is going for £60m, £70m, I absolutely imagine that's what Gabriel Martinelli should be.

“He's still young, he's shown he can score at Champions League level and Premier League level at will. He's an absolute team player. His defensive capabilities are unbelievable. He’s got so much to give. £70m, I think would be a price I'd maybe entertain discussions on, not necessarily even sell at that point.”

If Bayern were to theoretically spend £70m on Martinelli, the South American would become the club's second-most expensive signing of all time, only behind Harry Kane.

While Martinelli is seemingly content at Arsenal for the time being, his situation may be one that needs reassessing in a year or two if he struggles to usurp any new left-winger that comes in.

