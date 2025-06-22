Bayern Munich reportedly discuss a surprise swoop for an Arsenal attacker after conceding defeat in their pursuits of Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams.

Bayern Munich are reportedly 'discussing' a potential move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who could fill the Leroy Sane void at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions recently will soon wave goodbye to Sane after five years of stellar service at the Allianz Arena, as the ex-Manchester City attacker has agreed a lucrative deal with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Sane will continue in Bayern colours until the end of the Club World Cup, although the German titans have seemingly missed out on not one, but two ideal replacements.

Vincent Kompany's side were rejected by Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz, who sought out a new challenge outside of his homeland and was recently unveiled as the Reds' record signing from Bayer Leverkusen.

In addition, Barcelona appear to be on the brink of completing a deal for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams, although Bayern are still monitoring the situation in case of a collapse.

Bayern 'discuss' Martinelli move after Wirtz, Williams blows

However, the chances of the Spain international having a late change of heart appear slim, and according to journalist Christian Falk, the Bavarians have earmarked Arsenal's Martinelli as an ideal replacement.

Bayern Munich are said to be 'discussing' a potential swoop for the 24-year-old, who is only under contract at Arsenal until 2027 and has often been the subject of criticism over the past two seasons.

Martinelli enjoyed a particularly fruitful 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals and six assists in 36 Premier League games, but he has only managed 14 top-flight strikes across the past two seasons, including eight in 2024-25.

Nevertheless, the ex-Ituano starlet remained a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta's side, making 51 appearances in all competitions last season and starting a combined 36 Premier League and Champions League matches.

The Gunners were reported to have started contract talks with Martinelli midway through the 2024-25 campaign, but sporting director Andrea Berta has not yet reached a breakthrough with his camp.

Can Arsenal afford to lose Martinelli this summer?

Arteta's Williams dream may not come to fruition, but Arsenal will be in the market for a new left-sided attacker this summer, which could spell danger for Martinelli's spot in the side.

Both he and Leandro Trossard have been solid but not spectacular over the past two campaigns, and the Gunners are now seeking that game-changing winner who can conjure something out of nothing, a la Rodrygo or Rafael Leao.

If Martinelli's camp become concerned about his career prospects in North London with the arrival of a new attacker, a new contract will become less and less likely, so a sale this summer would make sense in that scenario from a financial point of view.

However, signing a fresh face out wide and keeping both Martinelli and Trossard - who is said to be discussing a new long-term deal as well - would bless Arteta with unenviable squad depth, which the Spaniard has not been shy in highlighting a lack of in recent times.

As a result, if Martinelli is content to fight for his place in Arteta's starting lineup, Arsenal must do all in their power to ward off Bayern's interest, unless the Germans stump up a significant offer that is simply too good to turn down.