Arsenal are reportedly open to accepting offers for one of their attackers this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal would reportedly give consideration to cashing in on Gabriel Martinelli during the summer transfer window.

Martinelli has been contracted to the Gunners since 2019, proving to be a key player during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

A total of 51 goals and 29 assists have been contributed from 225 appearances, 16 of which came in last season's Premier League and Champions League.

However, when everyone is fit, the Brazil international is not necessarily regarded as first choice by Mikel Arteta.

According to former scout Mick Brown, who was talking to Football Insider, Arsenal are now willing to listen to offers.

Arsenal take Martinelli stance

Bayern Munich are allegedly monitoring the situation with Martinelli, who has two years remaining on his existing terms with the North Londoners.

Brown alleges that Arsenal are "willing" to part ways with the versatile attacker, the assumption being that fresh faces for the final third will eventually arrive.

He said: "Arsenal are willing to let Martinelli go. They’ve made the decision that he doesn’t fit the bill consistently enough for them.

“They’ve weighed everything up, they know he can come into the team and does something brilliant, but then he’ll revert back to struggling to make an impact.

“It’s a difficult one, but it’s a decision they’ve made because they think they can improve on him.

“Arsenal are prepared to let him go if any club is willing to make a decent offer for him.

“Bayern Munich are one club I’ve been told have looked at him, and I think we’ve said before they want to strengthen out wide after losing some players."

Right decision for all parties?

There is an argument that Martinelli, at the very least, would always be a valuable squad member if he were to remain at Arsenal in the long term.

In the last four seasons, he has always reached at least 10 goals/assists contributions in the Premier League, while he is still only 24 years of age.

Much may depend on whether Bayern Munich step up their interest and if Martinelli would prefer to bide his time, knowing that more offers could arrive in 12 months due to his contractual situation.

If Arsenal wish to win silverware, they need strength in depth, and Martinelli still possesses the ability to act as a quality alternative for whoever is signed over the coming months.