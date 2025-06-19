Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs tracking a 23-year-old Chelsea attacker, whom the Gunners believe is not 'untouchable' in West London.

Arsenal are reportedly running the rule over Noni Madueke's situation at Chelsea as Mikel Arteta scopes out alternative wide options to Nico Williams.

The Gunners are attempting to bolster their options on the flanks this summer and were thought to be among the leading contenders to sign Athletic Bilbao's Williams, whom they have been pursuing for over a year.

However, all of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are seemingly set to concede defeat in that transfer race, as Williams is believed to be on the cusp of signing for La Liga champions Barcelona.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta did not put all of his eggs in the Williams basket, though, and the Gunners have numerous alternative options to the Euro 2024 winner this summer.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea's Madueke is among them, as Arsenal are casting a sharp eye on developments regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Madueke 'not untouchable' at Chelsea amid Arsenal interest

The ex-PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur youngster was a regular fixture in the Blues' lineup last season, playing 41 times in all tournaments, but he struggled for consistency in terms of attacking output.

Madueke managed 11 goals and five assists, including seven strikes in the Premier League, and his deal at Stamford Bridge does not expire for another five seasons.

However, Chelsea's Premier League rivals - including Arsenal - supposedly feel that the attacker is not one of Chelsea's 'untouchable' players, and they believe he could be prised away for the right price.

The Gunners are yet to formally approach their capital counterparts over a deal, though, and head coach Maresca has also downplayed the England international's chances of a summer departure.

Speaking to journalists at the Club World Cup - as quoted by the Evening Standard - Maresca said: "Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season."

Madueke has come up with a total of 20 goals and nine assists in 88 matches for the Blues, and the Englishman played 64 minutes of Chelsea's opening 2-0 CWC win against Los Angeles FC earlier this week.

Why Madueke may not be the best fit for Arsenal

Arsenal signing English wingers from Chelsea - or any category of player from Chelsea - is nothing new in the Arteta era, and there is reason to be optimistic that Madueke will not be Raheem Sterling 2.0.

The 23-year-old is adept on both the left and right-hand side, but the majority of his best work for the Blues has come on the latter flank, whereas Arsenal need left-sided specialists first and foremost.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon could fit the bill in that regard; Arsenal have been told that a move for the latter this summer is not impossible.

However, the Gunners are still set to poach one player from Chelsea, as Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to join in a £5m deal in the not-so-distant future.