Arsenal are said to be prepared to face competition from Chelsea for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with the Blues having approached his agent.

The Gunners appear set for a busy July in the transfer window, with midfielder Martin Zubimendi expected to be one of a number of key additions.

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly the Londoners' top target to replace Kai Havertz, while attacker Noni Madueke is likely to make the switch from Chelsea in the near future.

Manager Mikel Arteta is also said to be keen on adding a left-winger this summer, with Real Madrid's Rodrygo strongly linked with a move to the Emirates.

However, Spanish outlie OK Diario have claimed that while the Gunners have approached the agent of the forward, Chelsea have made a similar move in recent weeks and could look to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal or Chelsea?

Arsenal finished second behind Liverpool in 2024-25, and though they ended the campaign as the league's best defensive side, they scored 17 fewer goals than the champions.

Arteta has been criticised for implementing a cautious style of play, but additions such as Gyokeres and Rodrygo would significantly add to his squad.

The latter only scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 50 games for Real last term, but he was often forced to play away from his preferred left-sided role due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

At Arsenal, the 24-year-old would almost certainly claim a place on the left of the Gunners' attack considering Gabriel Martinelli has struggled in the past two seasons.

The same cannot be said of Chelsea given the Londoners have signed left-winger Jamie Gittens, who will compete for a place in the XI with Pedro Neto.

Rodrygo is also capable of playing in an attacking midfield role, but Cole Palmer often operated centrally for the Blues in 2024-25 and he is unlikely to be displaced.

If Rodrygo has ambitions of consistently playing on the left of attack, then Arsenal may be a better destination for the Brazilian than Chelsea.