Arsenal transfer news: Ex-Gunners ace sends Mikel Arteta stark warning amid Martin Odegaard update

By Lewis Blain | 20 Mar 2026 07:54

Arsenal's title charge has dominated much of the headlines this season, but questions are beginning to emerge over the future of several players at the Emirates Stadium.

Recent reports have suggested that sporting director Andrea Berta is planning to refresh Mikel Arteta's squad during the summer transfer window, with one surprise name being included.

Martin Odegaard is set for talks over his Gunners future as he enters the final two years of his current deal, and a former Arsenal star has warned against cashing in on him this off-season.

Mikel Arteta urged to not sell Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has warned the club against selling Odegaard this summer, via Football365.

Reports have suggested that the north Londoners may need to offload a major player following heavy spending in recent windows, with the Arsenal captain surprisingly mentioned as a potential candidate.

Odegaard’s form has dipped slightly, with just one goal and seven assists in 27 appearances, while players like Eberechi Eze have been preferred at times.

However, Limpar believes letting him go would be a major mistake.

He said it would be “dangerous” for Arsenal to sanction a sale, stressing how vital Odegaard is to the balance of the team.

Martin Odegaard must not be sold in Arsenal summer transfer refresh

© Imago / Action Plus

Limpar highlighted the impact Odegaard has on those around him, particularly Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

He believes the Norway international's movement and ability to dictate play takes pressure off his midfield teammates.

Without him, that creative burden would fall on players not naturally suited to that role. Rice, for example, is described as an “engine” rather than a playmaker, while Zubimendi also thrives in a deeper, more controlled role.

Removing Odegaard from the equation could therefore disrupt the entire midfield structure, and even despite a dip in form, he remains essential to how Arteta wants to play.

If anything, the Gunners should be continuing to build around him, rather than cashing in.