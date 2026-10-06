Arsenal transfer news: Gunners' Noni Madueke 'targeted' by Champions League clubs

Arsenal attacker Noni Madueke has reportedly attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus ahead of the January window.

The Gunners could be low on options at the top end of the pitch following the injuries to Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis over the course of the extended September/October international break.

There has also been less-than-ideal news from the Under-19s international scene, where Arsenal star Max Dowman was sent off for England during a behind-closed-doors match against the United States.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently occupying second spot in the Premier League standings, three points behind early pacesetters Manchester City, who could be hit with a substantial points deduction this term.

The Citizens have been found guilty of 115 charges relating to the league's financial rules, with potential relegation to the Championship or even lower in the EFL a distinct possibility for Enzo Maresca's men.

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Arsenal's Madueke wanted by Atletico, Juve?

According to The Telegraph, there could be a high-profile departure out of the Arsenal ranks during the January transfer window, when all of the top squads will be looking to bolster their ranks.

The report claims that Champions League-competing clubs Atletico Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old at the Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners are unbeaten so far in 2026-27.

It is understood that there could be potential loan suitors for Madueke in the New Year, with the 16-time England international struggling for regular minutes for Arteta's champions to date this term.

The former Chelsea man is playing second fiddle to compatriot Bukayo Saka on the right flank for Arsenal, with Madueke managing just 23 minutes of Premier League football across two substitute appearances.

The attacker started the Gunners' 3-0 success over Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16, as well as the 4-2 EFL Cup third-round victory at Ipswich Town on September 15.

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Madueke's England future

To the surprise of many, Madueke was a key part of England's recent summer adventure, with Thomas Tuchel guiding the Three Lions to their best World Cup finish since glory in the 1966 edition.

The Arsenal winger started the 2-1 win over Norway in the quarter-finals of the competition, benefitting in an individual sense from the fitness and injury problems of clubmate Saka in June and July.

However, with England and Tuchel looking ahead to the home European Championships in 2028, Madueke was not selected for the September/October camp and four UEFA Nations League fixtures.