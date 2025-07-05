Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly sets the club a deadline to sign a new striker as they mull over whether to prioritise a deal for Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has supposedly given transfer chiefs a deadline of less than two weeks to bring a new big-name striker to the Emirates Stadium.

Over one month since the first transfer window opened, the Gunners are no closer to addressing the most glaring issue in their squad, making an alarming lack of progress on the number nine front.

From the outside, Arsenal are seemingly yet to decide whether RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko or Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres is their number one striker target, in spite of claims that an agreement is close with the latter.

However, Gyokeres is also believed to be open to joining Manchester United, such is his desire to leave Sporting at any cost in the summer transfer window while Arsenal drag their heels.

The Premier League runners-up have been monitoring Sesko for at least a year now, trying and failing to bring him to the club last summer, when he signed a new contract at the Red Bull Arena.

Arteta 'demanding' new striker before Arsenal pre-season tour

On the alternatives front, Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike is believed to be of interest to Arsenal, who have supposedly not lost sight of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins either after a botched January move.

With pre-season now about to begin, the Daily Mail claims that Arteta has demanded the signing of a new centre-forward before Arsenal embark on their pre-season tour of Asia later this month.

The Gunners reportedly fly out to the far East on July 19 before their first match against AC Milan in Singapore on July 23, which precedes a July 27 meeting with Newcastle United - also in Singapore - and North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on July 31 in Hong Kong.

Furthermore, Arsenal will supposedly only have until July 14 to conclude the 'vast majority' of negotiations, leaving them with just a few days to complete all the formalities of a deal.

Before heading to Asia, Arsenal will also enjoy a warm-weather training camp in La Manga, although the Gunners do not have any matches scheduled for that Spanish stopover.

Why are Arsenal taking so long to sign a striker?

Arsenal fans are quickly becoming accustomed to the way that sporting director Andrea Berta operates; the Italian prefers to keep as many lines of communication open as possible, with as many players' camps as possible.

Gyokeres and Sesko are both believed to be open to joining Arsenal, but the Gunners are still assessing the financial details of both deals and have not yet decided which move would be the most cost-effective.

At the same time, Berta has also been busy getting four defensive deals over the line, although only one has been confirmed so far; £5m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Martin Zubimendi's unveiling should soon follow, while the club are also pressing ahead with moves for Brentford lynchpin Christian Norgaard and Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Furthermore, Berta has more contract situations to sort out after helping to secure the renewals of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Magalhaes, but failure to sign a new centre-forward in time for the tour of Asia would be a major blot on his notebook.