Amid suggestions that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been trying to sign Kai Havertz's heir, a report claims they are close to securing a new striker.

Arsenal have reportedly closed in on securing the services of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been touted as a replacement for Kai Havertz.

The Gunners were said to have held interest in bringing Aston Villa number nine Ollie Watkins to the Emirates in January 2025, but a move ultimately failed to materialise.

Mikel Arteta's side would go on to lose the Premier League title that season to Liverpool, and many fans highlighted the January window as a missed opportunity.

The club will almost certainly avoid making the same mistake this summer amid reports linking them to a number of striker targets.

Fichajes claim that the Londoners have tabled an offer of £60m for Sporting striker Gyokeres, with a five-year contract being worked on behind the scenes.

Will Arsenal win the title next season?

Despite suffering numerous injuries issues in 2024-25, Arsenal's defence managed to hold firm, with the side's record of 34 goals conceded the best return of any team in the Premier League.

However, the Gunners ended the campaign having netted on 69 occasions in the top flight, 17 fewer times than champions Liverpool.

Gyokeres has a proven track record in the final third - the Swede netted 45 goals last term - and he will likely succeed if chances are provided for him.

Havertz scored nine league goals in 23 appearances in 2024-25, and despite working hard without the ball, his inconsistent performances have frustrated supporters.

It should be noted that Arsenal have at times struggled to create scoring opportunities for their forwards, with the club's tally of 59.9 xG only the seventh best figure in the Premier League.

If Arteta manages to find ways of adding creativity into his starting XI - Eberechi Eze has been linked and would add significantly to the team - then perhaps Gyokeres would be able to fire the Gunners to the Premier League title.