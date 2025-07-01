Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's expiring contracts for this season and next.

Silver medals are becoming commonplace at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal now head into the 2025-26 season more desperate than ever for the glittering golden prize.

On the back of a third straight second-placed Premier League finish, Arsenal waved goodbye to a couple of notable long-serving stars, as Kieran Tierney went back home to Celtic six years after his arrival in North London.

Arsenal were also unable to agree a new deal with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who is now officially a free agent seeking his next career move following the expiry of his deal on June 30.

Now that the new financial year is upon us, Sports Mole takes a look at the Arsenal players whose contracts either expire at the end of June 2026, or in the summer of 2027.

Which Arsenal players are out of contract in the summer of 2026?

Age: 23

Position: Goalkeeper

Transfer value: £2.5m

Joined: Jul 1, 2018

Joining fee: Free

Arsenal appearances: 1

Arsenal clean sheets: 0

Honours

None

Estonia international Karl Hein played third fiddle to David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale in 2023-24 but was a regular presence on the bench after making his debut in an EFL Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022-23.

The 23-year-old was due to become a free agent in June 2024 but agreed a short-term extension until the end of the 2024-25 campaign before joining Real Valladolid on loan, but what the long-term future holds for him is unclear.

Age: 28

Position: Left-back

Transfer value: £16.9m

Joined: Jul 22, 2022

Joining fee: £24.8m

Arsenal appearances: 91

Arsenal goals: 3

Honours



Premier League (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22



FA Cup (1): 2018-19



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019



Oleksandr Zinchenko lost his status as an undisputed starter in the 2023-24 campaign, and no talks over an extension are believed to be in the pipeline, suggesting that a sale in 2025 might not be completely off the cards amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Age: 30

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £18.6m

Joined: Jan 20, 2023

Joining fee: £20.4m

Arsenal appearances: 124

Arsenal goals: 28

Honours



Community Shield (1): 2023



Jupiler Pro League (1): 2018-19



Belgian Cup (1): 2013



Leandro Trossard has proven to be a brilliant purchase from Brighton & Hove Albion since joining midway through the 2022-23 campaign, and a new deal is believed to be a topic of discussion at Arsenal following summer interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, it has also been reported that he could be one of two key left-wingers possibly sold this summer to fund Arsenal's potential new arrivals.

Age: 26

Position: Defender

Transfer value: £15.2m

Joined: Aug 31, 2021

Joining fee: £15.8m

Arsenal appearances: 84

Arsenal goals: 2

Honours



Community Shield (1): 2023



When not in the care of the doctors, Takehiro Tomiyasu is a brilliant defensive option for Arteta thanks to his ability to play across the backline, and he was rewarded with an extension until 2026 - including a 12-month option - last March.

However, the Japan international is now at risk of missing the remainder of 2025 due to a severe knee injury, and a free transfer elsewhere next year is likely to materialise.

Age: 25

Position: Central midfielder

Transfer value: £7.6m

Joined: Jul 19, 2021

Joining fee: £14.9m

Arsenal appearances: 39

Arsenal goals: 0

Honours

None

Albert Sambi Lokonga only enjoyed a brief purple patch in his first season at Arsenal before falling down Arteta's pecking order, and it would not be a surprise if he was let go following his return from his Sevilla loan spell.

Which Arsenal players are out of contract in the summer of 2027?

Age: 25

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £7.6m

Joined: 2007

Joining fee: Free

Arsenal appearances: 90

Arsenal goals: 8

Honours



FA Cup (1): 2019-20



Community Shield (2): 2017, 2020



Academy graduate Reiss Nelson has returned from an injury-hit loan spell at Fulham and seemingly has no future under Arteta, who should give the green light to a temporary or permanent departure this summer.

Age: 28

Position: Striker

Transfer value: £27.5m

Joined: July 4, 2022

Joining fee: £45m

Arsenal appearances: 96

Arsenal goals: 26

Honours



Premier League (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22



FA Cup (1): 2018-19



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019



Brasileiro (1): 2016



Copa do Brasil (1): 2015



Still on the long road to recovery from a devastating ACL injury, Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to be awarded a contract extension if a new striker comes in, so a parting of the ways in 2026 is looking increasingly possible.

Age: 23

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £128.7m

Joined: 2008

Joining fee: Free

Arsenal appearances: 263

Arsenal goals: 70

Honours



FA Cup (1): 2019-20



Community Shield (2): 2020, 2023



Hale End starboy Bukayo Saka can leave his boyhood club for nothing in just two years' time, but talks over an extension should ramp up soon, and there are currently no concerns about where his future lies.

Age: 24

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £68.6m

Joined: July 25, 2019

Joining fee: £25.7m

Arsenal appearances: 134

Arsenal goals: 7

Honours



Community Shield (2): 2020, 2023



William Saliba is another from the crowd of Arsenal's 2022-23 contract renewals in the last two years of his agreement, and as Real Madrid keep a close eye on developments, his situation must also be sorted out sooner rather than later.

Age: 25

Position: Attacking midfielder

Transfer value: £18.9m

Joined: July 1, 2022

Joining fee: £30m

Arsenal appearances: 49

Arsenal goals: 3

Honours



Community Shield (1): 2023



Primeira Liga (2): 2019-20, 2021-22



Taca de Portugal (1): 2021-22



Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira is due to return to North London following a mixed loan spell back home at Porto, and with Eberechi Eze apparently on Arsenal's radar, the 25-year-old's time could soon be up.

Age: 24

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £47.2m

Joined: July 2, 2019

Joining fee: £6m

Arsenal appearances: 225

Arsenal goals: 51

Honours



FA Cup (1): 2019-20



Community Shield (1): 2023



Amid apparent interest from Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League, Gabriel Martinelli has entered the final 12 months of his Gunners agreement, although his deal includes a one-year option which will almost certainly be triggered.