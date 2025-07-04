Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with rape and sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police have announced.

The Ghana international - who is officially a free agent after his contract with the Gunners expired at the end of June - has been charged in connection with six offences; five counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The rape charges relate to two counts against one woman and three counts against a second woman, while he has also been charged with sexual assault against a third.

The investigation into Partey's alleged offences had lasted for nearly three and a half years, as the Met Police confirmed that they had received their first report of rape in February 2022.

Met Police statement in full as Partey charged with rape

"The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives," a statement from the Metropolitan Police read.

"The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Thomas Partey, 32 (13/06/1992), of Hertfordshire, in connection with the following offences:



Five counts of rape



One count of sexual assault



"The charges are broken down as follows:



Two counts of rape relate to one woman



Three counts of rape relate to a second woman



One count of sexual assault relates to a third woman



"The offences are reported to have taken place between 2021 – 2022. The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape."

The investigation into the 32-year-old's alleged crimes is being overseen by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who said: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing [email protected]."

Partey charged with rape and sexual assault: What happens now?

Following the official charges from the Metropolitan Police, Partey is confirmed to be appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 August.

All cases of alleged criminal activity are heard before magistrates at first, but such is the serious nature of the allegations against Partey that a Crown Court hearing will be expected to follow.

Charges can also be dropped if witnesses withdraw or new evidence comes to light, as was the case for former Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood, who was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022.

Partey represented Arsenal for five years after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020, making 167 appearances in all competitions and scoring nine goals.

The 32-year-old has also won 51 caps for the Ghana national team and represented his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.