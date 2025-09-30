Arsenal are reportedly willing to make Bukayo Saka one of the club's top earners after recently agreeing a new contract with William Saliba.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer Bukayo Saka a bumper contract to secure his long-term future.

The Gunners made waves in the summer transfer market, splashing the cash to sign the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

However, Arsenal's hierarchy have not just been focusing on strengthening their ranks with new additions, having made a real effort to secure the futures of key players and top prospects.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Ethan Nwaneri have all signed new deals in the past few months, while they have agreed a new long-term contract with centre-back William Saliba.

Arsenal targeting new Saka contract

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are now set to turn their focus to Saka's contract situation, with his current terms set to expire in the summer of 2027.

The Gunners are hoping to tie the England international down to a long-term deal in a bid to ward off any potential transfer interest.

Arsenal are willing to make Saka one of the best-paid players at the club, which would reflect his status as one of the Premier League's standout attackers.

A new contract is not imminent, but Arsenal are 'hopeful' of agreeing a fresh deal after holding 'positive' talks with the player's camp.

Saka's importance to Arsenal

Arsenal may have recruited Gyokeres, Eze and Madueke, but Saka undoubtedly remains the best attacker in Mikel Arteta's squad.

The winger enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 37 competitive appearances.

Saka's start to the current season has been hampered by injury, but after recently returning to action, the Arsenal academy product will be an important figure in the club's efforts to win silverware this term.

While there is no immediate danger of the player leaving, a new contract would put to bed any minor doubts about his long-term future in North London.