Arsenal are reportedly heading towards a contract renewal for William Saliba, with the Frenchman set to sign a five-year deal.

The Gunners made lightwork of earning a spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, defeating Port Vale of League One.

Mikel Arteta fielded a strong side at the home of the third-tier outfit and was rewarded, with Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard getting the goals.

Focusing on Premier League matters, the Gunners are currently occupying second spot in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

After their routine success in the cup over Port Vale, Arsenal face a daunting trip to the St James' Park home of Newcastle United this weekend.

Arsenal agree new Saliba contract?

According to transfer specialist David Ornstein, Arsenal are heading towards a major bit of business as the 2025-26 season rumbles on.

The report claims that the Gunners are close to agreeing a deal to keep key defender Saliba as a North Londoners for years to come.

It is understood that the France international will sign a new bumper five-year contract at the Emirates, keeping him contracted until the summer of 2030.

The centre-back's current deal has less than 24 months on, meaning that a host of top European clubs were beginning to show interest.

One of those outfits was supposedly Real Madrid, who have targeted a number of top defenders from the Premier League in recent times.

Arsenal's reliance on Saliba

Despite their increased squad depth in recent times, Arsenal remain extremely reliant on the defensive abilities of key man Saliba this term.

An injury to the Frenchman would likely derail their title hopes, handing Arne Slot's men a free run to the English crown once again.

The prospect of possessing the services of Saliba until 2020 will be an exciting one for those on the red side of the North London divide.