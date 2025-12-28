Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta's "strange" Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori updates as title question emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 15:11

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori were both unavailable against Brighton & Hove Albion due to "strange" injuries.

The Gunners' brief spell in second place was ended on Saturday afternoon, when they emerged as 2-1 victors at the Emirates against Brighton.

Arteta's lineup was far from the XI that fans have become accustomed to, with Declan Rice stationed as a right-back after Timber was ruled out before the clash.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was also named as a left-back after starter Calafiori was withdrawn during the pre-match warmup.

Arteta revealed that both players had suffered unusual injuries, telling reporters after the Brighton game: "There are injuries with Jurrien, he landed awkwardly and there's something with Richy [Calafiori] as well. Very, very strange.

"[With Calafiori] it’s something that he felt [on Friday]. Something very awkward happened, and in the warm-up, he wasn’t comfortable."

While claiming victory was ultimately the most important objective on Saturday, it will be concerning to the head coach that his side continue to be plagued by injuries.

© Imago / IPS

Arsenal injury crisis: Will defence cost Mikel Arteta Premier League?

One of the positives to come from the weekend was the return of centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who has only started 11 of his side's 18 Premier League matches.

However, if Timber is forced to sit out for a period, then Arteta will not be able to field a right-back in defence over the next weeks due to the injuries to Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera.

Lewis-Skelly is a talented left-back, but he is only 19 and has not been trusted to consistently play on the left side of the back four this season.

Much of Arsenal's success this term has been built on their defence, but the Londoners have rarely been able to field their first-choice backline, and perhaps injuries to key personnel could cost them in key moments against rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Who should start in defence?

If Gabriel is fit enough to start against Aston Villa on Tuesday, then then his return could allow Piero Hincapie to shift across to the left side of defence.

Hincapie's presence on the flank could be important considering Villa have won their past 11 games, and defensive solidity will be key to halting their impressive streak.

Rice may be forced to continue as a right-back, and perhaps his selection in the back four could be useful in nullifying the threat of Morgan Rogers, who prefers to operate on the left side of attack.

It should be noted that moving Rice away from midfield could prove detrimental considering Unai Emery's team are arguably at their strongest in the middle, and the Englishman's presence may be vital at the Emirates.