Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds: William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Max Dowman latest

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 08:26

Enduring a rare Premier League rut, Arsenal aim to snap a three-game winless run in the competition when they battle Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's men have collected just two points from the last nine on offer in the top flight, playing out goalless draws with Nottingham Forest and Liverpool before last weekend's gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Nevertheless, the Gunners still hold a four-point advantage over Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the Premier League table, and they were on the correct end of a 3-2 scoreline in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Kairat.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Leeds, who lie 16th in the rankings with 26 points.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Leeds)

William Saliba sat out the midweek win over Kairat with a minor knock, but there are no major concerns about his availability for the trip to Elland Road.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Leeds)

Likewise, Jurrien Timber was spared for the Champions League due to a niggle, but the Dutchman is expected to return to the first XI on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

However, 16-year-old phenom Max Dowman will remain on the sidelines for this one; the winger is not expected to return from his ankle injury for another couple of weeks.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are both back from Champions League suspensions, meaning that Arsenal have no players banned for this game.