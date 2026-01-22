Premier League Gameweek 23
Arsenal
Jan 25, 2026 4.30pm
Emirates Stadium
Man Utd

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Man Utd clash: Hincapie, Calafiori, Dowman latest

By | , Last updated:

Calafiori, Hincapie chances: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Man Utd
© Imago

One of the most highly-anticipated matches on the Premier League calendar, Arsenal and Manchester United renew hostilities at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners hold a mammoth 15-point lead over the Red Devils in the Premier League table and are now seven better off than Manchester City and Aston Villa despite their frustrating 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out.

Mikel Arteta's men rediscovered their best shooting boots on Tuesday night, though, easing past Inter Milan 3-1 to confirm their place in the Champions League's last 16.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Man Utd, who sit just one point off Liverpool in fourth place.

Piero Hincapie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Piero Hincapie sustained a thigh injury of unspecified severity in the goalless draw with Liverpool earlier this month, and the Ecuadorian remains out of contention for the time being.

Riccardo Calafiori

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Riccardo Calafiori has been struggling with a muscular problem for a number of weeks, and the Italy international is also not expected to return for a short while - possibly not until the middle of next month.

Max Dowman

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Sixteen-year-old phenom Max Dowman sustained an ankle injury in an Under-21s friendly in December, and the winger is still a few weeks away from a competitive comeback.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Arsenal related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe