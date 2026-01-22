Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Man Utd clash: Hincapie, Calafiori, Dowman latest

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:35

One of the most highly-anticipated matches on the Premier League calendar, Arsenal and Manchester United renew hostilities at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners hold a mammoth 15-point lead over the Red Devils in the Premier League table and are now seven better off than Manchester City and Aston Villa despite their frustrating 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out.

Mikel Arteta's men rediscovered their best shooting boots on Tuesday night, though, easing past Inter Milan 3-1 to confirm their place in the Champions League's last 16.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Man Utd, who sit just one point off Liverpool in fourth place.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Piero Hincapie sustained a thigh injury of unspecified severity in the goalless draw with Liverpool earlier this month, and the Ecuadorian remains out of contention for the time being.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Riccardo Calafiori has been struggling with a muscular problem for a number of weeks, and the Italy international is also not expected to return for a short while - possibly not until the middle of next month.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Sixteen-year-old phenom Max Dowman sustained an ankle injury in an Under-21s friendly in December, and the winger is still a few weeks away from a competitive comeback.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.