Arsenal vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Premier League champions Arsenal will resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table on 12 points, while Leeds are fifth in the division, picking up nine points from their five matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Leeds kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Arsenal vs. Leeds being played?

The Premier League game between Arsenal and Leeds will take place at the Emirates Stadium.

The corresponding fixture during the 2025-26 Premier League campaign ended in 5-0 win for the Gunners, who have been victorious in the last eight matches between the two sides.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live from the Emirates Stadium via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.50pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Leeds?

Arsenal entered the September/October international break off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, so this is a big match for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side are second in the table, three points behind the leaders Manchester City, and this is a major test for the North London club against a strong Leeds outfit.

Leeds have picked up nine points from their opening five games of the season, boasting a record of two wins and three draws.

Daniel Farke's side entered the international break off the back of a goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are unbeaten against Leeds since May 2003, and they scored nine unanswered goals against the Whites in the two Premier League meetings last season.

> Our full preview of Sunderland vs. Arsenal can be viewed here