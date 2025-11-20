Arsenal will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, and a win will be significant for both in their respective quests for the title and top four.

Premier League football is set to return this weekend following the conclusion of the November international break, and the headline game is undoubtedly Arsenal's home clash against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The match is always a tense affair, and a win in the North London derby is often reward enough, but three points for either team could significantly boost their chances of achieving success this season.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points, while Thomas Frank's Spurs are fifth, but their tally of 18 points is only one fewer than fourth-placed Sunderland, and Champions League football will be the club's target.

With so much on the line, Sports Mole looks at the significance of Arsenal's battle against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

Premier League title race: Why Mikel Arteta has to win at the Emirates

The gap at the top of the table is a healthy one, and it would be unfair to expect Arsenal to win every match until the end of the season, so dropped points against Tottenham should ordinarily not be seen as a bad result.

This season's North London derby is different, as while Arteta's side will end the weekend in first place regardless of the outcome on Sunday, Manchester City could be just one point behind them by the time the match kicks off if they beat Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Gunners have shown in the past that they have struggled to deal with pressure, most notably when they failed to win the Premier League title in 2022-23 despite boasting an eight-point lead over City with 10 league fixtures left to play.

One of the lingering criticisms of Arteta has been his inability to get the club over the line, and a loss against Spurs would raise fears that history could repeat itself.

Additionally, Arsenal have only played four of the current top 10 in the Premier League, beating 10th-placed Crystal Palace, drawing with fourth-placed Sunderland and second-placed Manchester City, while losing against eighth-placed Liverpool.

The Gunners are unlikely to claim the title if they achieve similar results in their remaining games against top-half opponents, despite the fact they have been effective against sides in the bottom half.

Will Liverpool and Manchester City get back in the title race?

Manchester City face a difficult task against Newcastle United on Saturday, but they then take on Leeds United, Fulham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in their subsequent seven in the league.

Pep Guardiola's side will be expected to take close to maximum points in that period, and a strong winning streak would put serious pressure on Arsenal.

Current champions Liverpool have a favourable winter schedule, with the club set to play Forest, West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds in their next four Premier League matches.

Boss Arne Slot will play Arteta's Arsenal at the Emirates on January 8, but they will head to London having played Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds and Fulham in their prior three games.

Arsenal's fixture list is contrastingly much more difficult, with the club set to meet Tottenham, Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa in their next four, while they will also face Bournemouth and Liverpool in their next 10.

It would not be surprising if the Gunners dropped points in several matches, particularly now that centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Victory or defeat will not determine the destination of the title, but a loss could swing the momentum towards Arsenal's rivals for first place.

Champions League race: The importance of a win for Thomas Frank

Tottenham's season under Thomas Frank has been positive, especially as the club have already kept as many clean sheets (four) in their opening 11 Premier League games this season as they did in their first 16 league outings of 2024-25.

Supporters have voiced concern about the team's fortunes at the other end of the pitch, as while the likes of Mohammed Kudus were brought to the club in the summer, the team's attack have at times struggled to break down stubborn defences.

When the Londoners lost 1-0 against Chelsea at home on November 1, they produced just one shot on target and three shots overall, a particularly alarming display in front of goal.

Tottenham's tally of 11 xG is the sixth-worst figure in the division, and it is clear to see how much Frank's side miss the presence of creators such as Dejan Kulusevski.

Frank has stated that he expects Kulusevski to return before the end of the year, but he will have to find ways of getting by without the forward, even if the team's performances are not pleasing to watch.

Wins are all that matter at this stage of the season, and if Tottenham can come out of the winter period with positive results including against rivals Arsenal, then perhaps they can make a sustained charge in the second half of the season for a place in the top four.

Could Tottenham Hotspur be left behind in the battle for top four?

If results go against Tottenham this weekend they could find themselves as low as 11th, but if Spurs' ambition for the 2025-26 season is to secure Champions League football, then dropped points against Arsenal would not necessarily be devastating.

Just four points separate third-placed Chelsea (20) from 12th-placed Brentford (16), and Chelsea are the only team in that group to head into the weekend having won two consecutive league games.

However, a win against the Gunners could put them in a position of strength as they will take on Fulham, Newcastle United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest in the four matches after they play Arsenal, with all four sides in the bottom half, while three are in the bottom seven.

The inconsistencies of the teams battling for the top four mean that a period of consistently positive results for Tottenham would almost certainly open up a significant points gap to the chasing pack.

While a victory against Arsenal may not define Tottenham's season in isolation, it could be the boost they need to make a serious charge for the Champions League spots.

