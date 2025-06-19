Arsenal duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are among six nominees for the 2024-25 PFA Young Player Of The Year Award, which also includes newly-signed Real Madrid and Chelsea talents.

While Mikel Arteta's Arsenal had to accept the silver medal for the third Premier League season running in 2024-25, the emergences of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly were shining lights in a sometimes troubled campaign.

Nwaneri - who had already become the youngest-ever Premier League player in September 2022 - managed nine goals in all competitions for the Gunners in 2024-25, including four strikes from 26 top-flight games.

Meanwhile, fellow Hale End graduate Lewis-Skelly - who has reportedly agreed to a new long-term contract in North London - played 39 times, coming up with one goal and two assists as he unexpectedly became Arteta's number one left-back.

The two 18-year-olds' rapid rises to prominence have been recognised with nominations for the YPOTY prize, which has been won by an Arsenal player six times before, most recently by Bukayo Saka in 2022-23.

Liam Delap, Dean Huijsen among YPOTY nominees after transfers

Chelsea's Cole Palmer succeeded Saka as the 2023-24 award winner, and the Blues could retain the prize this time around too, as new boy Liam Delap has also made the final shortlist.

The ex-Manchester City starlet was unable to prevent Ipswich Town's swift demotion back down to the Championship, but it was not for a lack of trying as he banked 12 goals and two assists in 37 top-flight matches.

Delap is now donning the Chelsea strip after the Blues triggered a £30m relegation clause in his Ipswich deal, and he provided an assist on his debut for the club in their opening 2-0 Club World Cup win over Los Angeles FC.

Delap is one of two nominees to have secured marquee transfers since the domestic season drew to a close, as Real Madrid new boy Dean Huijsen's feats have also been recognised with a nomination to the final six.

Seamlessly adapting to Premier League football as a 19-year-old, Huijsen produced three goals and two assists in 32 matches for the Cherries, helping them achieve a club-best points total and defensive record.

Milos Kerkez, Morgan Rogers complete PFA YPOTY shortlist

Huijsen could become the first man to win the prize for Bournemouth, but his fellow defensive protege Milos Kerkez is after the same goal after also making the six-player shortlist.

The Hungary international - who is expected to complete a £45m move to Liverpool in the not-so-distant future - excelled as an attacking left-back in 2024-25 with six assists and two strikes of his own in 38 league outings.

Finally, Aston Villa boast a sole representative in the shape of England international Morgan Rogers, who had a direct hand in 19 top-flight goals from 37 matches last term, eight of his own and 11 assists.

Not since the 2009-10 season have Aston Villa had one of their own named PFA Young Player Of The Year; James Milner was bestowed with the honour 15 years ago following Ashley Young's success in 2009.