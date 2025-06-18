Arsenal reportedly agree a new contract with one of their 18-year-old Hale End proteges, leaving sporting director Andrea Berta with six situations to sort out.

Arsenal 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly has agreed a new long-term contract with the Gunners, and confirmation of his renewal is expected to arrive imminently, according to a report.

Over the course of several months last season, the 2006-born teenager incredibly went from a fringe player on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough to Mikel Arteta's first-choice left-back.

Earning numerous plaudits for his fearless nature, ability to win duels and fouls and confidence with the ball at his feet, Lewis-Skelly played 39 senior matches for Arsenal last season, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

The versatile teenager was officially promoted to Arsenal's first-team ranks last year, and he was about to enter the final year of his previous contract, but the Gunners made it a priority to agree an extension with his camp.

Now, Charles Watts reports that the deal is done, and Arsenal will soon officially announce that Lewis-Skelly has committed his future to the club.

Lewis-Skelly snubs Real Madrid to sign new Arsenal deal

The Athletic adds that head coach Arteta was a crucial part of discussions over a renewal, which was negotiated by Lewis-Skelly's mother Marcia, who runs an organisation helping parents of young footballers to understand the landscape of the sport and agents.

Lewis-Skelly's rapid rise to fame in North London had supposedly caught the eye of Real Madrid, but the teenager will seemingly snub interest from Los Blancos to remain in the English capital.

As well as leapfrogging Riccardo Calafiori in the Arsenal pecking order, Lewis-Skelly is now an established England international under Thomas Tuchel, making three senior appearances for his country so far.

The 18-year-old will become the second Arsenal player to commit to fresh terms since new sporting director Andrea Berta arrived, after centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes signed a new long-term agreement earlier this month.

Who next for Berta after Lewis-Skelly renewal?

While Arsenal's incomings this summer are obviously of paramount importance, Berta also arrived at a time where a handful of the club's core crop needed their contract situations addressing.

The Italian and the rest of Arsenal's upstairs team have done a sterling job of tying Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel down so soon, but no fewer than six players remain on his priority list.

Thomas Partey is now in the final two weeks of his terms, while Lewis-Skelly's fellow youngster Ethan Nwaneri can also leave for nothing in 2026, as could Leandro Trossard.

The trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba will soon enter the last two years of their contracts too, so while Lewis-Skelly's renewal is a success story, Berta's work is far from done.