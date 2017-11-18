Pochettino hopeful over injured quartet

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that he is hopeful Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks will all be fit to face Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is hopeful Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks will all be fit to face Arsenal in Saturday's North London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

All four players missed the recent international break due to various injuries but have since returned to training and now face a race against time to be fit for the short trip to their fierce rivals.

Pochettino was unable to confirm whether the quartet would definitely be available, but suggested that all of them were close to being fit enough to feature.

"We are happy because today they were with the team, we need to assess all of them tomorrow, we have one more training session but I hope we can count on them for the game on Saturday," he told reporters.

"We need to decide between us and the medical staff. If they cannot play on Saturday we are sure they are close to playing on Tuesday (In the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund)."

Spurs will definitely be without Toby Alderweireld for the match after the Belgian was ruled out until after Christmas with a hamstring injury.