Mikel Arteta offered surprise Eberechi Eze suggestion by Arsenal Invincible - "Not rocket science"

Arsenal playmaker Eberechi Eze could be used in a different way by Mikel Arteta as he struggles to showcase his creative talents in red and white, a Gunners legend has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The England international arrived at the Emirates to much fanfare in the summer after turning down Tottenham Hotspur, but since his phenomenal North London derby hat-trick, he has struggled to have much of an influence on matches.

Eze has failed to score or assist in any of his last four Premier League appearances, was an unused substitute in last weekend's 1-0 win over Everton, and he lasted just 67 minutes against former club Crystal Palace in Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final victory.

The 27-year-old's performance against the Eagles was far from disastrous - he created two chances and drew three fouls - but he also failed with both of his dribble attempts and only managed one shot, which was blocked.

Eze has been trialled on both the left and right wing for Arsenal, but Invincible Ray Parlour believes that the Gunners could benefit from having the Englishman cover for Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi when the pair bomb forward.

Mikel Arteta offered alternative Eberechi Eze solution amid Arsenal struggles

Asked if Eze was still finding his best position, Parlour replied: "Yeah, and the way they play, you're not just going to stay on that left-hand side. You can drift.

"I remember we played sometimes 4-4-2, under Wenger it's 4-3-3, but if one of your teammates runs into space, into a good area, you just cover him. Simple as that. It's not rocket science.

“If you can't really teach that, you've just got to be aware of who's around you. So Declan Rice, if he runs past Eze, then he just fills in for Declan Rice. And even Zubimendi sometimes can get forward and get into areas where it could be dangerous.

“Eze has blown hot and cold, but the Villa game would affect him a little bit - ball-watching for that Matty Cash. You’ve always got to be on the half-turn, and he just lost a little bit of concentration on that one. That would have probably affected him a little bit, but he's a young man, he's gone to a big club.

“There's a little bit more expectation on you every week, and you've got to perform. And if he does go below them standards, then people will go, ‘oh, he wasn't too good today.’ You've got to get used to that - I'm sure he will do, and I'm sure he's going to be a fantastic signing going forward.”

Where does Eberechi Eze's Arsenal future lie?

One does not have to support Arsenal to know how much Arteta loves a versatile player, and Eze truly fits the bill in that regard, doing a job both centrally and in a wide role for club and country.

The 27-year-old is seemingly seen as Martin Odegaard's main backup and competitor in the centre of the park at present, but come the start of next season, one or both of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard may no longer be at Arsenal.

The Gunners have allegedly decided to sell one of the pair next summer amid interest from Fenerbahce, and Arteta also has Ethan Nwaneri pining for minutes in a central role; the club have decided that his future lies in such an area rather than the wing.

Eze has benefitted from Odegaard's injury woes and Nwaneri's lack of minutes to play largely central this season, but the former Crystal Palace man will likely feature off the left more often than not throughout his Arsenal career.

