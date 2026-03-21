EFL Cup final: Fascinating facts and figures for Arsenal vs. Man City at Wembley Stadium

By Matthew Cooper | 21 Mar 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 15:56

Either Arsenal or Manchester City will lift the first major trophy of the English football season on Sunday when they meet in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal booked their place in the final with wins over Port Vale, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, while Manchester City reached the final by beating Huddersfield Town, Swansea City, Brentford and Newcastle United.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions and will be full of confidence heading into the final, with manager Mikel Arteta describing the game as one of Arsenal's "defining moments" this season.

City, meanwhile, are without a win in their last three matches and nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, with manager Pep Guardiola branding the final a "big challenge" for his side.

Here, Sports Mole provides the key stats and facts for the EFL Cup final.

© Imago

Previous meetings: 214

Arsenal wins: 101

Draws: 48

Manchester City wins: 65

Arsenal EFL Cup final stats:

Arsenal are looking to win their first piece of silverware since lifting the FA Cup in 2020 and they have not won the EFL Cup since 1993.

Arsenal have lost six EFL Cup finals which is more than any other club, with their most recent defeat coming in 2018 against Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been to Wembley four times as a manager and four times as a player and has never lost.

Arsenal playmaker Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal as Crystal Palace beat Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final and he could become just the third player to score against the same club in an FA Cup and EFL Cup final after Roberto Di Matteo and Didier Drogba, who completed the feat against Middlesbrough and Liverpool respectively.

Gabriel Jesus featured for Manchester City as they beat Arsenal in the 2018 EFL Cup final and he could become the first player to represent both teams in an EFL Cup final if he plays for Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Manchester City across all competitions, although four of those games ended in a draw.

Man City EFL Cup final stats:

Manchester City last won the EFL Cup in 2021, having lifted the trophy in four consecutive seasons from 2018.

Manchester City have competed in nine EFL Cup finals and won eight of them, with their only defeat coming to Wolves in 1974.

Only Liverpool have won the EFL Cup on more occasions than Manchester City, with the Reds boasting 10 victories.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will become the first manager to win the trophy five times if his side are victorious on Sunday.

Manchester City have lost their last two major finals, suffering defeats to Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the 2024 and 2025 FA Cup finals.

Erling Haaland has scored in his last three appearances against Arsenal, but he has never found the back of the net at Wembley for Manchester City in six attempts.

Rayan Cherki is averaging a goal contribution once every 47 minutes for Manchester City in the EFL Cup this season, having scored three goals and provided one assist in four appearances.

This will only be the second time the EFL Cup final has been contested by two teams with non-British managers, with the first occurrence coming back in 2022 when Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool beat Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Manchester City, including team news and predicted lineups