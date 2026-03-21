Arsenal vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup final

By Ben Knapton | 21 Mar 2026 09:02 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 09:02

Arsenal's quadruple ambitions or Manchester City's domestic treble hopes will be extinguished by the close of play on Sunday evening, when the Gunners and the Citizens face off in an unmissable EFL Cup final.

Mikel Arteta was only 11 years old when his side last conquered the competition in 1993, whereas the Sky Blues are bidding for their ninth League Cup success, albeit a first since 2021.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Man City kick off?

Arsenal vs. Man City kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The EFL Cup final succeeds a Premier League undercard, as Newcastle United vs. Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa vs. West Ham United take place beforehand.

Where is Arsenal vs. Man City being played?

Arsenal and Man City are butting heads under the famous arch of Wembley Stadium, which has hosted every League Cup final since 2008.

The final will mark Arteta's eighth Wembley appearance for Arsenal in a playing or coaching capacity, and the Spaniard has remarkably never lost on any of his eight previous visits to the venue in red and white.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Fans are not bereft of broadcaster choice for the EFL Cup final, which will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky One, ITV 1 and STV.

Ian Wright and Micah Richards will be among the pundits for the final, while Peter Drury and Gary Neville are on Sky commentary.

Online streaming

Supporters with Sky can also access the game on apps such as Sky Go and Virgin TV Go depending on their TV service provider, or via NOW TV.

However, the easiest and cheapest method to stream the game online would be via ITVX or the STV Player.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available on the YouTube channels of both Sky Sports Football and ITV Sport, as well as the ITV website.

The broadcasters will also share videos of key moments of the match as and when they happen on social media platforms such as X.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Man City?

A trophy that some belittle as the 'Mickey Mouse Cup', which could not be further from the truth in this instance - this means more for both Arteta and Guardiola.

George Graham was at the Arsenal helm the last time the Gunners got their hands on this particular trophy, which has been a cursed competition for the North London club ever since Arsene Wenger was sworn in almost exactly 30 years ago.

Indeed, Arsenal's six final defeats are more than any other club, but they have gone unbeaten in their last six games with Man City, and Arteta's exceptional undefeated record at this ground is also on the line.

However, the Gunners are coming up against an opposing team who have won each of their last seven EFL Cup finals, last accepting runners-up medals against Wolverhampton Wanderers all the way back in 1974.

Success for Man City would not only restore pride after a humbling Champions League exit, and reignite Premier League title belief, but also give Guardiola at least one parting gift before a potential summer exit.