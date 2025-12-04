Premier League Gameweek 15
Aston Villa
Dec 6, 2025 12.30pm
Arsenal

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Third hosts first in Saturday's tantalising early kickoff in the Premier League, as Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to the West Midlands.

The Lions sit just six points adrift of the Gunners in the Premier League table after both prevailed in midweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. ARSENAL

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

ARSENAL

Out: Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (calf), Cristhian Mosquera (knee/ankle), Leandro Trossard (muscle), William Saliba (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Arsenal related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe