Team News: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 10:56 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:30

Third hosts first in Saturday's tantalising early kickoff in the Premier League, as Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to the West Midlands.

The Lions sit just six points adrift of the Gunners in the Premier League table after both prevailed in midweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

ARSENAL

Out: Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (calf), Cristhian Mosquera (knee/ankle), Leandro Trossard (muscle), William Saliba (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze