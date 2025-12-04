Team News: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Third hosts first in Saturday's tantalising early kickoff in the Premier League, as Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to the West Midlands.
The Lions sit just six points adrift of the Gunners in the Premier League table after both prevailed in midweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. ARSENAL
ASTON VILLA
Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh)
Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins
ARSENAL
Out: Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)
Doubtful: Declan Rice (calf), Cristhian Mosquera (knee/ankle), Leandro Trossard (muscle), William Saliba (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze