Team News: Arsenal vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jan 2026 20:00

Hoping to open up a 17-point gap to Liverpool with 17 games remaining, Arsenal welcome the reigning Premier League champions to the Emirates Stadium for Thursday's headline act.

The Gunners extended their lead at the summit with a 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth at the weekend, whereas the Reds were the victim of an astonishing leveller in a 2-2 draw with Fulham, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified)

Doubtful: Kai Havertz (load management)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

LIVERPOOL

Out: Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Wataru Endo (ankle), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Hugo Ekitike (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Jones; Gakpo