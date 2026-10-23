Team News: Arsenal vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Premier League holders Arsenal seek an eighth straight unbeaten match against Everton in Saturday's Premier League scrap at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lead the Toffees by six places and eight points in the Premier League table, after their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest succeeded their visitors' 2-0 home loss to Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Bukayo Saka (quad), Christos Tzolis (hamstring), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

EVERTON

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry