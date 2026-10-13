Arsenal vs. Lille: Mikel Arteta sent Myles Lewis-Skelly message for Champions League clash

Arsenal can afford to drop Myles Lewis-Skelly to left-back for the "odd game" while Piero Hincapie recovers from an ankle injury, Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 20-year-old Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed an unforeseen revival in the Arsenal engine room this season, starting five Premier League matches and the Community Shield win over Manchester City in the heart of midfield.

Lewis-Skelly has now arguably come full circle after coming through the Hale End academy system as a midfielder, before a breakout 2024-25 season at left-back and frustrating 2025-26 campaign as a second-string player.

The England international has now usurped Martin Zubimendi in the pecking order, but his role could soon change owing to an injury to Hincapie, who hurt his ankle in the warm-down to Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United.

Hincapie and Zubimendi both picked up ankle problems at the Emirates, although Arteta admitted in his press conference before Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lille that the former's looks more serious.

Arsenal vs. Lille: Myles Lewis-Skelly given green light for left-back start

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

With Hincapie sidelined, Arteta has just the one out-and-out left-back in Riccardo Calafiori, who has started every Premier League match for Arsenal this season and would be rested against Lille in an ideal scenario.

While Winterburn - who won three English top-flight titles at left-back for Arsenal - believes that Lewis-Skelly is a top-class midfielder first and foremost, he can get behind the youngster deputising for Calafiori thanks to the Gunners' strength in depth in midfield.

"I’ve always said Lewis-Skelly is a midfielder," Winterburn said. "I watched him come through the youth system while co-commentating on some of Arsenal’s younger games, and I thought he was a really strong midfield player.

"Has he surprised Arteta and other people with how well he’s played? Probably. He’s a fantastic player. If you need to rest someone, though, Arsenal have strength in midfield.

"They could move Lewis-Skelly to left-back for the odd game without significantly weakening midfield. Arteta has clearly found it hard to leave him out because he has played so well. It will be interesting to see whether he occasionally drops back to left-back, depending on Hincapie's injury."

Arsenal vs. Lille: Who else can Mikel Arteta play at left-back?

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Calafiori and Lewis-Skelly may be the standout left-back options at Arteta's disposal, but the Spaniard has more than one wildcard option available to him should he wish to spare both players.

The versatile Jurrien Timber has been deployed as a left-back for the Premier League champions 14 times already - according to Transfermarkt - including in eight Premier League and two Champions League games in 2024-25.

The presence of Ben White, Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes means that Timber can start on the left-hand side with no major concerns elsewhere in the backline, but the Dutchman is nevertheless expected to replace White at right-back against Lille.

Prior to Lewis-Skelly's emergence or the arrivals of Timber and Calafiori, Bukayo Saka memorably played at left-back for Arsenal, and the 25-year-old remains an emergency option in that role if needed.

However, Saka has not featured in defence for Arsenal since the 2020-21 season, and using the England international at left-back would be a worst-case scenario for the Gunners.

Saka is instead expected to keep his place at right wing against Lille, and ahead of the matchday two clash at the Emirates, Winterburn also named Arsenal among five Champions League favourites.

Nigel Winterburn was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Casino Kings.