Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jan 2026 17:47 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 17:47

If Liverpool were not already out of contention for back-to-back Premier League titles, the Reds could be all but eliminated from the race for glory when they meet in-form leaders Arsenal in Thursday's Emirates Stadium blockbuster.

Arne Slot's men are on a nine-game unbeaten run ahead of the midweek showdown, but their last two draws against Leeds United - a goalless stalemate - and Fulham, a gut-wrenching 2-2, would have felt like defeats for increasingly dissatisfied fans.

The Reds are now a whopping 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who also hold a six-point lead over closest challengers Aston Villa and Manchester City are making it seven wins on the trot in all competitions last time out.

Mikel Arteta oversaw a crucial 3-2 comeback success over Bournemouth in gameweek 20, a result that marked just Arsenal's second Premier League win of the season when conceding the first goal.

Ahead of the mouthwatering North London scrap between the Gunners and the Reds, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 245

Arsenal wins: 83

Draws: 66

Liverpool wins: 96

Over 130 years on from the first-ever meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool - a Division Two clash in 1893 that was won 5-0 by the Reds - the two English giants have crossed paths on a staggering 245 occasions in competitive action.

Unsurprisingly, neither has managed to build up a truly dominant streak over the other, although Liverpool do boast the superior wins tally with 96 compared to 83 for Arsenal, and 66 other clashes have ended with the points split.

Two of those unforgettable draws occurred in the 2024-25 Premier League season, where eight goals were shared across a pair of 2-2 stalemates, the second of which saw Arsenal fight back from 2-0 down at Anfield in May 2025.

A fixture that was dominated by Liverpool during the late days of the Arsene Wenger reign, the whole of Unai Emery's stint and the early days of Arteta's tenure, Arsenal have since turned the tables, only losing one of their last seven Premier League games.

However, that defeat came as recently as August 2025, where an astounding free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool a 1-0 win, and a potentially crucial boost in the Premier League title race.

In the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, both showdowns at the Emirates saw Arsenal prevail, and the Gunners were able to leave Anfield with a point in both of those years too, although the 2022-23 affair saw Arteta's men let a 2-0 lead slip in a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool did conquer their North London foes in 2024, though, ensuring that the Gunners would not be going for a 15th FA Cup title with a 2-0 third-round win, where Arsenal were punished for not putting away their chances.

From October 2020 to March 2022, Arteta's side also went on an embarrassing six-game run without even managing a single goal against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, although they did win the first of those games - an EFL Cup penalty shootout following a goalless draw.

In contrast, the Merseyside giants have to go all the way back to August 2015 for the last time that they failed to score in a Premier League game versus Arsenal, a goalless draw at the Emirates during the closing period of Brendan Rodgers's reign.

The individual scoring records also belong to Liverpool, as Robbie Fowler (12) and Roberto Firmino (11) boast the most documented goals in this head-to-head, while Mohamed Salah has 10 to his name and Thierry Henry nine.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 11, 2025: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2024: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 07, 2024: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (FA Cup Third Round)

Dec 23, 2023: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2023: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 09, 2022: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2022: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2022: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 13, 2022: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Nov 20, 2021: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2021: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2020: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Sep 28, 2020: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2020: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (Community Shield)

Jul 15, 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2019: Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Aug 24, 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2018: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 11, 2025: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2024: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2023: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 09, 2022: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2022: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2021: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)